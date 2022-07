A Kerry HR expert says the Payment of Wages Bill is missing a big opportunity.

Damien McCarthy of HR Buddy, which is based in the RDI Hub Killorglin, says while the bill deals with the problem of service charges, it’s not sorting out the taxation of services industry workers tips.

He says many workers choose part-time or casual work in hospitality because of the tip bonus, but this has been impacted negatively, as most tips are now taxed because they’re paid by card.