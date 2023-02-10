Kerry hotels honoured in national excellence awards

Some Kerry hotels have been honoured at the recent CIE Tours annual Awards of Excellence.

Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa received the gold honour of ‘Best Hotel Dinner’.

While Killeen House Hotel, Killarney was awarded gold in ‘Special Dinner Feature’.

Advertisement

Brendan Ferris Sheep Dog Trials won ‘National Heritage Award’ in the overall gold category.

Six hotels received a merit award in the hotel category, including, the Dingle Skellig Hotel, Great Southern Killarney, Killarney Avenue Hotel, Killarney Plaza Hotel, Killarney Towers Hotel and The Brehon Killarney.

Four attractions also received a merit award in the visitor attraction category, including, John B. Keane’s Pub, Killarney Horse & Carriage Tours, Tangney Tours Jaunting Car and the South Pole Inn.