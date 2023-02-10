Advertisement
News

Kerry hotels honoured in national excellence awards

Feb 10, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry hotels honoured in national excellence awards Kerry hotels honoured in national excellence awards
Share this article

Some Kerry hotels have been honoured at the recent CIE Tours annual Awards of Excellence.

Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa received the gold honour of ‘Best Hotel Dinner’.

While Killeen House Hotel, Killarney was awarded gold in ‘Special Dinner Feature’.

Advertisement

Brendan Ferris Sheep Dog Trials won ‘National Heritage Award’ in the overall gold category.

Six hotels received a merit award in the hotel category, including, the Dingle Skellig Hotel, Great Southern Killarney, Killarney Avenue Hotel, Killarney Plaza Hotel, Killarney Towers Hotel and The Brehon Killarney.

Four attractions also received a merit award in the visitor attraction category, including, John B. Keane’s Pub, Killarney Horse & Carriage Tours, Tangney Tours Jaunting Car and the South Pole Inn.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus