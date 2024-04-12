Kerry Hoteliers urge new Taoiseach to address rising operational costs within hospitality industry

The Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels federation say Irish tourism and hospitality is at a critical juncture.

In a statement congratulating Simon Harris on his election as Taoiseach, the group said the government must address rising operational costs.

The Kerry Hoteliers believe a review of the blanket increase in tourism VAT given the enormous impact this decision has had on food-related services, a widening of the existing business supports scheme and a restructuring of Employers’ PRSI.

Kerry Hoteliers Chair, Bernadette Randles says local businesses are facing enormous pressure in relation to escalating operating costs.

The groups says they look forward to working with the new Taoiseach in addressing the challenges faced by the industry.

Bernadette Randles also thanked former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, for his commitment and support for Irish tourism during his tenure in Government, including as Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Tourism and Minister for Enterprise.