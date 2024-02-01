Kerry hoteliers say they're not expecting a particularly busy period for this year’s St Brigid’s Day weekend.

The new bank holiday weekend was introduced last year to celebrate the patron saint of poets.

Bernadette Randles, Kerry Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation and owner of Dromhall Hotel, says the weekend is a great opportunity for many to get out and about - but does not expect the bank holiday to boost the hotel industry.

Advertisement

Mark Sullivan, General Manager of the Rose Hotel in Tralee, says while the hotel may not be busy, he does expect a boost in patrons to the restaurant and bar.