Kerry hotelier wouldn't support double bank holiday this year

Jan 13, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The PRO of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels' Federation says he would not support the Government bringing in a double bank holiday this year.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government is working on a proposal to implement a double bank holiday for St Patrick's Day.

This comes from a proposal to have a national day of remembrance for all those who've died during the pandemic.

PRO of the Kerry branch of the IHF and owner of Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee, Padraig McGillicuddy agrees frontline staff should be rewarded, but feels it should be done in a different way.

He says the tourism sector has been hardest hit throughout the pandemic, adding this additional bank holiday would be costly:

