Kerry hotel honoured at inaugural Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards

A Kerry hotel has been named as the best employer of a small business at the inaugural Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards.

Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney was among the 11 award winners.

The awards ceremony celebrated businesses who have demonstrated their commitment to making the tourism industry an appealing and rewarding place to work through their participation in Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence programme.

The 11 winning businesses are:

Best Employer – Outstanding: Sandhouse Hotel – Co. Donegal

Best Employer - Wild Atlantic Way: Trident Hotel Kinsale, Co. Cork

Best Employer - Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: The Lakeside Hotel, Co. Clare

Best Employer - Ireland’s Ancient East: The Hoban Hotel Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Best Employer - Dublin: Big Bus Dublin, Co. Dublin

Best Employer - Attraction: EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin

Best Employer - Food and Drink: The Reg, Co. Waterford

Best Employer - Hotel Group: Prem Group, Co. Dublin

Best Employer - Large Business: The River Lee Hotel, Co. Cork

Best Employer - Medium Business: Aspect Hotel Dublin Parkwest, Co. Dublin

Best Employer - Small Business: Cahernane House Hotel Co. Kerry