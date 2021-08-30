Kerry hotel extension refused permission due to waste water treatment plant deficiencies

Permission has been refused for an extension to a south Kerry hotel due to deficiencies in the local wastewater treatment plant.

The decision was made following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Brendan Sweeney had applied for planning permission to extend the Towers Hotel in Kilnabrack Upper, Glenbeigh.

The traditional style extension to the hotel, which is a protected structure adjacent to the N70 Ring of Kerry road, would have included eight apartments and four cottages.

The plans also included additional car parking and an effluent treatment plant.

Kerry County Council refused permission as it found it would be premature due to issues with the Glenbeigh waste water treatment plant and it was concerned about the disposal of effluent arising from the development.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála which upheld the council's decision again due to existing deficiencies in the Glenbeigh waste water treatment plant.

The planning board also felt the proposed development would fail to integrate successfully into the streetscape, would be detrimental to the character and amenity of the village and would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.