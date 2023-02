A Kerry headquartered business is partnering with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.

Fexco Asset Finance is becoming the fourth partner of SCBI under the Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme.

This loan scheme aims to assist small to medium enterprise farmers and fishers investing in energy efficient and sustainable equipment.

The scheme offers loans ranging from €10, 000 to €150, 000 at reduced interest rates and repayment terms of up to 10 years.