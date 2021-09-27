Advertisement
Kerry haulier believes there may be issues with deliveries for Christmas

Sep 27, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry haulier believes there may be issues with deliveries for Christmas in Ireland.

Orla McAuliffe, assistant transport manager with McAuliffe Trucking in Castleisland, says there’s a massive shortage of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) drivers.

She also says there’s a big backlog with HGV driving tests due to the pandemic.

The Castleisland haulier says paperwork and red tape due to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have made the job more difficult.

Orla McAuliffe says there will be issues with deliveries for Christmas, if incentives aren’t introduced to make it an attractive industry for drivers:

