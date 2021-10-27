Kerry has second-highest COVID rate in the country

Kerry has the second-highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the Republic. Over the fortnight to Monday night, there were 1,551 cases reported in Kerry.

This gives a 14-day incidence rate per population of over 1,050, which is among the highest nationwide.

Advertisement

However, the county’s 7-day incidence rate (590) is the second highest, after 872 cases were confirmed over the past week.

The HPSC also gives the average daily case numbers over the past five days, regardless of population: Kerry, with 132 cases per day, has the highest total outside of counties Dublin and Cork, despite other counties having higher populations.

A comparison between 7-day and 14-day incidence rates suggests the rate of infection is still increasing in Kerry.