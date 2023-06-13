Kerry has potential to attract FDI according to Grant Thornton Ireland partner

Kerry has potential to attract increased foreign direct investment (FDI) to the county.

That’s according to Martin Shanahan, former CEO of IDA, and newly appointed partner and head of industry and FDI at Grant Thornton Ireland.

Mr Shanahan, who hails from Abbeydorney, says while there are challenges to attracting companies to rural areas, the good quality of life in Kerry makes it an attractive option:

Mr Shanahan says growing up in Kerry in the 1970s and 1980s has had a huge influence on his career.

The era saw high unemployment figures and mass emigration from the county, which he believes gave him a strong sense of community and public service in his career.

Mr Shanahan says there will always be a need for economic stability in the country: