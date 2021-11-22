Kerry has lowest rate in country of positive COVID-19 cases in primary schools

Kerry has the lowest rate in the country of positive COVID-19 cases in primary schools.

That’s according to a survey of principals by the Irish National Teachers Organisation, which covered November 1st to 16th.

Seventy-three (73) pupils in Kerry or 0.1% of all primary going children in the county tested positive for COVID-19 in their schools during that period.

The highest rate was in Waterford, with 175 pupils or a rate of 4%.

Principals in 877 of the country’s 3,100 primary schools responded to the INTO survey.