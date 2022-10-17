Advertisement
News

Kerry has high rate of compensation claims relating to trips and falls

Oct 17, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has high rate of compensation claims relating to trips and falls Kerry has high rate of compensation claims relating to trips and falls
Share this article

Kerry County Council has one of the highest rates in the country of compensation claims relating to trips and falls on footpaths and roads.

Figures from the Irish Independent show that 29 local authorities have paid out almost €150 million in 10,000 personal injury claims over the past five and a half years.

 

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has paid out almost €7.2 million in compensation since 2017 up to June of this year.

This is after 233 claims were made following trips and falls on footpaths and roads.

This is the fifth highest amount of compensation out of 29 local authorities across the country over the past five and a half years.

Advertisement

Dublin City had the highest total at €49 million, while Roscommon County Council had the lowest at €663,000.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus