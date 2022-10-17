Kerry has high rate of compensation claims relating to trips and falls

Kerry County Council has one of the highest rates in the country of compensation claims relating to trips and falls on footpaths and roads.

Figures from the Irish Independent show that 29 local authorities have paid out almost €150 million in 10,000 personal injury claims over the past five and a half years.

Kerry County Council has paid out almost €7.2 million in compensation since 2017 up to June of this year.

This is after 233 claims were made following trips and falls on footpaths and roads.

This is the fifth highest amount of compensation out of 29 local authorities across the country over the past five and a half years.

Dublin City had the highest total at €49 million, while Roscommon County Council had the lowest at €663,000.