Kerry has fourth lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally

Kerry has the fourth lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally.

That's according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which cover from January 30th to February 5th.

They're based on PCR tests and don't include at-home antigen test results.

The figures show there were 761 COVID-19 cases in Kerry during that period, which is an incidence rate of 515.2 per 100,000 population.

Donegal had the lowest rate at 312.2 per 100,000 population and Carlow recorded the highest incidence rate at 1124.1 per 100,000 population.