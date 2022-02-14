Advertisement
News

Kerry has fourth lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally

Feb 14, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has fourth lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally Kerry has fourth lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally
Share this article

Kerry has the fourth lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally.

That's according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which cover from January 30th to February 5th.

They're based on PCR tests and don't include at-home antigen test results.

Advertisement

The figures show there were 761 COVID-19 cases in Kerry during that period, which is an incidence rate of 515.2 per 100,000 population.

Donegal had the lowest rate at 312.2 per 100,000 population and Carlow recorded the highest incidence rate at 1124.1 per 100,000 population.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus