Kerry has 8th highest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally

Aug 5, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has the eighth highest incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures cover a seven day period from July 28th to August 3rd.

During that time 304 cases were recorded in Kerry, giving it an incidence rate of 205.8 per 100,000 population.

Donegal has the highest incidence rate nationally at 356.8 after recording 568 cases, while the lowest rate was recorded in Offaly at 73.1 after 57 cases were recorded there during the seven-day period.

The full report can be seen here.

