Kerry had third highest proportion of domestic waste water treatment systems nationally last year

Kerry accounted for 7% of domestic waste water treatment systems in Ireland last year.

Figures released by the CSO, show there were over 485,000 registered domestic waste water treatment systems nationally in 2022.

With seven counties accounting for over half of all registrations.

Advertisement

The figures, complied by the Central Statistics Office, show that in 2022, 487,423 domestic waste water treatment systems were registered in Ireland; a 1.2% increase on the year before.

Cork accounted for the highest amount of registrations at 11%, followed by Galway with 9% and Kerry with 7%.

The report shows 34,170 waste treatment systems were registered in Kerry last year; an increase of 280 on the 2021 figure; and up 953 on the 2018 number.

Advertisement

Nationally, household owners accounted 97% of all registered waste water treatment systems in 2021.

In Kerry, 33,165 systems were registered to domestic owners; Public Authorities accounted for 669; while 336 were listed as non-domestic systems.