Kerry groups and individuals urged to take part in Champion Changemakers event

Community organisations, individuals, and special interest groups are being encouraged to take part in an upcoming event.

The RDI Hub Killorglin has joined forces with the Community Enterprise Association of Ireland to develop Champion Changemakers, a nationwide hackathon event this weekend.

It’ll bring together local communities to solve real-world, everyday societal or economic challenges in a Dragons Den style event.

Advertisement

People don’t need an idea to come along to the event, where the outright winner will benefit from a prize bursary worth €10,000.

Those interested in attending virtually via Zoom or in person should register here - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ChampionChangemakers