Kerry Group reports revenue of €8.02 billion last year

Feb 15, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group reports revenue of €8.02 billion last year
Kerry Group has reported revenue of €8.02 billion last year, a decrease of 8.6% when compared to the previous year.

That’s according to Kerry’s preliminary statement of results for 2023.

The Tralee-headquartered company states the drop in revenue was mainly driven by the unfavourable impact of the disposals and foreign currency in the year.

The company’s taste and nutrition section experienced growth of 1.1%, while Dairy Ireland volumes decreased by 6.5%.

Kerry Group chief executive officer, Edmond Scanlan says the company delivered a solid performance in 2023 in the face of challenging market conditions.

 

