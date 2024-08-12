Kerry Group partners with leading microbiome research centre on project about cognitive health

Kerry Group have partnered with APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) on a project about how diet can support cognitive health.

APC Microbiome Ireland is a leading Science Foundation Ireland research centre, based at University College Cork.

The research agreement between Kerry Group and APC will leverage expertise in biotic technologies.

The Kerry teams will work with experts in the field of cognitive health, to further understand how it is influenced by the microbiome.

They said the collaboration is a step towards the development of new science-centred consumer products and health technologies.