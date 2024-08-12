Advertisement
News

Kerry Group partners with leading microbiome research centre on project about cognitive health

Aug 12, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group partners with leading microbiome research centre on project about cognitive health
Kerry Group ISAPP Conference in UCC. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.
Share this article

Kerry Group have partnered with APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) on a project about how diet can support cognitive health.

APC Microbiome Ireland is a leading Science Foundation Ireland research centre, based at University College Cork.

The research agreement between Kerry Group and APC will leverage expertise in biotic technologies.

Advertisement

The Kerry teams will work with experts in the field of cognitive health, to further understand how it is influenced by the microbiome.

They said the collaboration is a step towards the development of new science-centred consumer products and health technologies.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Lotto player wins almost €90,000
Advertisement
Kerry TD says high performance sports and racing industries need to be adequately funded and resourced
South Kerry football club appealing for information following theft of goal nets
Advertisement

Recommended

Clonbrien Treaty ready to defend St Leger title
Kerry performers win 34 medals at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024
99 electricity customers in Kerry remain without power this lunchtime
Kerry TD says high performance sports and racing industries need to be adequately funded and resourced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus