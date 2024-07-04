Kerry group announced as finalist in National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024

A group from Kerry has been announced as a national finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024.

Maharees Conservation Association is a volunteer run community group and charity and were nominated in the heritage category.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards recognise and honour the inspiring work of thousands from all over Ireland who have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Advertisement

The winners will be announced on the 12th of October, where each of the category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.

Cian Murphy, CEO of the National Lottery, says each of these causes and the people behind them play a pivotal role in fostering and supporting communities throughout Ireland.