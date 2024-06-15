Kerry groups honoured in National Lottery Good Causes Award

A number of Kerry organisations were winners in National Lottery Good Causes Award.

These recognise and celebrate the work carried out by hundreds of volunteers, coaches, care givers and other individuals across the country.

In Kerry, Listowel Writers’ Week was awarded in the Arts and Culture category and Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) was the county winner in the county Youth category.

The Community award for Kerry was given to Cumann Tithíochta na Dromoda Teo and Maharees Conservation Association CLG won the Heritage Catergory for Kerry.

The Health and Wellbeing award for the county went to Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House and the Kerry Sport Catergorsy went to Tralee Rugby Football Club.

These organisations go through to the next round of judging where 35 National finalists will be selected to come forward to represent their organisation at a gala event in October.

