Kerry Group launches €6m fund to help farmers transition to sustainable practices.

Kerry Group has launched a €6m programme to support milk suppliers transition to more sustainable farming practices

Over 3,000 farm families across the south west of Ireland will benefit from the initiative which will provide technical and financial support to the company's milk suppliers to help them transition to more sustainable farming practices.

Kerry has launched a €6 million dairy sustainability programme which will support the acceleration of science-backed sustainability actions and best practices across farms in Ireland.

The Group says that as a result of these changes it is expected that there will be a very significant reduction in carbon and ammonia emissions, improvements in water quality and enhanced biodiversity.

It says that feeding a growing population while agricultural practices and dairy production are under environmental scrutiny is a huge challenge. Already one of the most carbon efficient dairy producers in the world, Kerry says it is committed to providing leadership in reaching science-based climate targets while ensuring the environmental, social and economic sustainability of farms.

Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry's Dairy Business, said that the Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy sets out ambitious targets and it's dairy business and the Group is committed to supporting it's milk suppliers in the adoption of sustainable actions. A central element of this strategy is a commitment to work with suppliers to reduce emissions intensity by 30% across it's supply chain.