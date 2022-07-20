Kerry Greens welcome free school transport fees

The Kerry Greens have welcomed the announcement of free school transport as part of a package to curb back to school costs.

Cleo Murphy, a representative for the party in Kenmare, says the announcement will be a relief for parents, particularly with the extra pressures associated with inflation.

Primary school children are eligible for free transport where they live more than 3.2 kilometres from and are attending their nearest national school.

Advertisement

At secondary level that distance changes to 4.8 kilometres.

Those eligible for the scheme must register before July 29th to get free fares for the coming year.