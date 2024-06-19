Kerry Green Party representative supporting Pippa Hackett in leadership contest

A Green Party representative, who was the best performing candidate in Kerry in the local elections, says he would support Pippa Hackett to succeed Eamon Ryan.

Peadar Ó Fionnáin ran for the Green Party in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area and received over 1,000 first preference votes.

He says he’d support Junior Agriculture Minister Pippa Hackett to take over as leader of the Green Party.

Mr Ó Fionnáin says she’d be a strong candidate, particularly as she is a farmer herself.

He believes there is support for the party in rural Ireland and feels Pippa Hackett would be able to understand the needs of rural farmers: