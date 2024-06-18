Kerry Green representative pays tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan

A Kerry Green Party representative has paid tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan.

Anluan Dunne, who is the Green party rep in Tralee described him as one of the most positively impactful politicians of the generation.

Mr Dunne says Eamon Ryan’s unwavering ability to keep going in the face of continual personal abuse and disinformation, much of which Mr Dunne claims originates from Kerry, has been incredible.

He described the outgoing party leader as an inspiration, whose commitment to do the right thing, led him to enter politics.

Mr Dunne says during Eamon Ryan’s tenure he has rebuilt the party, grown the membership – leading to more candidates, including in Kerry where the party had a candidate in each Local Electoral Area in the recent local elections.

The Tralee Green rep says Minister Ryan’s positive force has led the party to be more experienced, people-centric and prepared for the years ahead.