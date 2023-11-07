Advertisement
News

Kerry Green Party rep insists LNG refusal correct as company appeals planning decision

Nov 7, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry Green Party representative maintains the decision by An Bórd Pleanála to refuse planning for an LNG terminal in North Kerry was the right one.

Tralee representative Anluan Dunne was reacting to the news that New Fortress Energy, the company behind the proposed Shannon LNG project in North Kerry, is appealing its refusal by An Bórd Pleanála.

The proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank was refused permission back in September, with the planning authority citing current government policy.

Green Party rep Anluan Dunne says any jobs for North Kerry provided by this project were going to be short-term only, and the real opportunity is in green energy projects.

He says he was not surprised the company elected to appeal An Bórd Pleanála’s decision.

In its original ruling, An Bórd Pleanála noted that granting approval for the LNG terminal would not be appropriate pending the completion of the review into Ireland’s energy security.

Minister Eamon Ryan has come in for criticism for not publishing this review, which he has admitted has been completed.

John Fox of the Tarbert Development Association says he welcomes the company’s appeal, and the Minister now needs to publish the long-awaited review.

