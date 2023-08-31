Advertisement
Kerry GRA representative welcomes increase in age limit but says more needs to be done

Aug 31, 2023 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GRA representative welcomes increase in age limit but says more needs to be done
Pay and conditions for Gardaí need to be addressed across the board to combat dropping numbers within the force.

That’s according to Eddie Walsh, Kerry representative for the Garda Representative Association.

He was reacting to new plans that Garda recruits could enter the force up to the age of 50.

Eddie Walsh says the GRA welcome the plans to raise the age limit; however he believes even more needs to be done to tackle retention and recruitment.

He says the biggest issue facing the force is the garda roster.

