Kerry Government TD urges rethink of Budget Day

Kerry Government TD Brendan Griffin says there should be a rethink of how the Budget is delivered, with people tired of the cliché responses.

The Fine Gael TD, who will leave politics after the next general election, says Budget Day contains too much detail to go through in one day.

Deputy Griffin added that many of the major points were actually known well in advance already, and there wasn’t much new information revealed yesterday.

He says people are sick of hearing the cliché response from the government that this was a positive Budget, and from the opposition that it was a negative one.