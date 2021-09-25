Kerry Government TD told 12-15-year-olds prevented from using COVID Tracker app

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin, says he's been alerted to an anomaly which prevents 12 to 15-year-olds from using the Covid Tracker App.

The app can be used to store COVID-19 vaccination certificates in order to display them when dining indoors.

People aged between 12-15 years of age are permitted to download the app but they must be over 16 to use it.

Deputy Griffin says he's referred the matter to his party colleague, the Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, Frank Feighan.