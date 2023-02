Tralee’s SWING Golf Ireland in one of the 31 companies that took part in a Tourism Ireland promotional event in the USA.

It was at the PGA Show in Orlando, one of the biggest golf exhibitions in the United States, attracting over 10,000 golf professionals and journalists.

Prior to the show, Ireland’s world-class golf was highlighted to 100 golf pros and buyers at an Ireland Golf Day, which was sponsored by SWING Golf and other organisations.