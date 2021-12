Several trees are down on the main Tralee to Castleisland road, gardaí are reporting.

Tralee gardaí are at the scene dealing with the blockages.

The Tralee-Castlemaine road is also blocked because of fallen trees and there are also blockages in Farmer's Bridge.

Garda Eoghan Walsh says it's dangerous in particular on the Tralee-Castlemaine road.