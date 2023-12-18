Advertisement
Kerry Gardaí say plan is in place to target street begging across the county

Dec 18, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Gardaí say plan is in place to target street begging across the county
Gardaí in Kerry have a plan in place to target street begging in the run up to Christmas.

That’s according to information provided at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Meeting, in response to a question from Independent councillor, Charlie Farrelly.

Cllr Farrelly said there was a noticeable increase in people begging on the streets of the county, particularly in Tralee and Killarney; claiming people are being harassed by these individuals.

In response, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell, said a policing plan is in place to deal with such activity.

He added increased Garda beat patrols are in operation, with people being moved on and prosecuted, where appropriate.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher added, people begging have been approached and offered accommodation, however, there has been no up take in the offer.

