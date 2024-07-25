Kerry Gardaí reminding motorists to never drive under influence of drink and drugs

Gardaí in Kerry are reminding motorists to never drive under the influence of drink and drugs.

Over a 24-hour period, Gardaí in the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped two drivers for speeding and both drivers tested positive for cocaine in roadside drug tests.

One driver had been travelling 155km in a 100km zone, while the other was driving 125km in a 100km zone; both drivers were arrested.

In a post on social media, Gardaí in Kerry say they are continuing their road safety campaign on every road in the county.

They are warning drivers to never drink and drive and to never take drugs and drive.