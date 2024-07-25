Advertisement
Kerry Roads Policing Unit arrest motorist driving under the influence and with no insurance

Jul 25, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Roads Policing Unit arrest motorist driving under the influence and with no insurance
A motorist in Kerry driving under the influence and with no insurance has been arrested.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N21 between Castleisland to Tralee yesterday.

On Wednesday morning, the units automatic number-plate recognition technology alerted them to the car, which was being driven without insurance on the N21.

Gardaí say when the motorist’s details were checked on their mobility app, they discovered the driver was disqualified.

Following a roadside test, the driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine.

The vehicle was detained and the driver arrested, while a blood specimen was obtained for further analysis.

An Garda Síochána say no further information is available at this time.

 

