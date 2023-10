Gardaí in Kerry are advising people to stay safe ahead of Halloween tonight.

People are being reminded that fireworks are illegal in Ireland and they can cause serious injury and distress to people and pets, and damage property.

Garda presence will be strong in towns and villages, if you see anything of concern ring your local garda station.

Bonfires are also illegal in Ireland, Garda Colm O’Cuiv, reminds people of the dangers.