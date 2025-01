In Kerry, Tralee Gardaí say the Castleisland to Tralee road and the road between Farranfore and the county town are treacherous.

Gardaí in Killarney say motorists should be particularly cautious on secondary roads.

While Listowel Gardaí are appealing to motorists to stay off all roads unless it is absolutely essential.

They say secondary roads are not salted and it's best to stay at home for one more night, before conditions can be reassessed tomorrow.