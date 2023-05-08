Kerry Gardaí appealing for information following series of thefts and burglaries

Gardaí are appealing for information following a series of thefts and burglaries in Kerry in recent days.

A man was assaulted and his personal items were stolen in Killarney, while cars were also damaged and broken into in both Tralee and Killarney.

A man, aged in his 30s, was struck on the head, knocked down and his wallet and phone were stolen on the Port Road in Killarney last Saturday night; he only suffered minor injuries.

This incident occurred between 2am and 3am on Sunday morning, Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially those with dah-cam footage to come forward.

Last Tuesday (May 2nd) cash was stolen from the register at Deenagh Lodge on the Port Road; the Down Syndrome Ireland charity operates from there. They closed at 6pm on Monday and overnight someone broken in.

Last Saturday (May 6th) a blue Volkswagon Polo was broken into on Lewis Road, Killarney; the car was unlocked and coins were taken. Damage was also caused to the car, while a blue Mercedes Benz was also damaged in the Glebe Car Park around 2am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft from a red Toyota in Tralee; the car was parked at Deenagh House and the owner went for a walk; a rock was thrown through the window and a handbag and mobile phone were stolen.

Gardaí are urging people not to leave items in cars.

Anyone with information on any of the above incidents can contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 667 1160 or Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.