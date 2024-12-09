Kerry Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic incidents including fatal collision and hit-and-run

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for witnesses to a number of serious road traffic incidents, including a fatal collision and hit-and-run.

Gardaí have issued an appeal in relation to four separate road traffic incidents which occurred around the county recently.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says investigating Gardaí are looking to speak to people who may have witnessed any of the incidents, and they are also urging people with dash-cam footage, that may have been in the area at the time these incidents occurred, to make the footage available to them.

Gardaí made the appeal in relation to a fatal collision that took place near Glenflesk yesterday between 7am and 7.30am; it occurred on the N22 at Islandmore, Clonkeen, Killarney and the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Killarney are also investigating a hit-and-run which occurred on November 21st at Friary Downs, Killarney between 5.30pm and 6pm. A man was struck by a 4x4 that left the scene; the man suffered injuries to his shoulder and ribs.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents can contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a collision that left and e-scooter driver in hospital with severe injuries. This occurred last Saturday between 6.30pm and 7pm on St Brendan’s Road, Monavalley.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Tralee are also appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a car was found burnt out on a ditch along the Ardfert road yesterday between 6.30am and 7am.

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300.