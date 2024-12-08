Advertisement
Teenager in critical condition following e-scooter accident in Tralee

Dec 8, 2024 11:13 By radiokerrynews
Teenager in critical condition following e-scooter accident in Tralee
A teenager has been left in a critical condition following an incident in Tralee yesterday evening.

Gardaí say a man in his late teens - who was travelling on an e-scooter - was found with serious injuries on Saint Brendan's Road.

The incident occured at about 6.30 yesterday evening.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where his condition is described as critical.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out and the road between Our Lady and St Brendan's Church and the Burger Shack restaurant has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

