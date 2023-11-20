Kerry garda killed by IRA remembered in display honouring terrorism victims

A Kerry garda who was shot dead by the IRA is among hundreds of terrorism victims who are being remembered in Limerick.

Quilts memorialising almost 500 victims are being displayed at St Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick.

Among those being remembered is Detective Garda Jerry McCabe from Ballylongford who was killed by members of the IRA during an attempted robbery of Adare Post Office in 1996.

Detective Garda McCabe’s widow Ann describes her feelings seeing the quilt displayed in Limerick.

The event is being organised by the South East Fermanagh Foundation which supports victims of terrorism.

The seven memorial quilts will be displayed in the cathedral in Limerick until November 28th.

Ann McCabe spoke at the opening of the display yesterday.

In her speech, she quoted the poet and writer Brendan Kennelly, who, like her husband, came from Ballylongford.

Mrs McCabe says the 'Crooked Cross' in the quotation is a reference to the layout of Ballylongford.