Kerry GAA body receives report from under-11 hurling game allegedly abandoned due to verbal abuse of referee

Kerry Coiste na nÓg has received the referee’s report from an underage hurling game that was allegedly abandoned due to verbal abuse of the referee.

It’s alleged that the under-11 hurling match between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff last week was abandoned after the referee walked off, having received a barrage of verbal abuse from the sidelines.

Scores are not recorded at under-11 games.

Kerry Coiste na nÓg, the body in charge of underage GAA games in Kerry, has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that it has received the referee’s report from the match in question.

The Coiste na nÓg’s Competition Controls Committee says it will deal with the matter accordingly as soon as possible.