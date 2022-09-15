Advertisement
News

Kerry GAA body receives report from under-11 hurling game allegedly abandoned due to verbal abuse of referee

Sep 15, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GAA body receives report from under-11 hurling game allegedly abandoned due to verbal abuse of referee Kerry GAA body receives report from under-11 hurling game allegedly abandoned due to verbal abuse of referee
Share this article

Kerry Coiste na nÓg has received the referee’s report from an underage hurling game that was allegedly abandoned due to verbal abuse of the referee.

It’s alleged that the under-11 hurling match between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff last week was abandoned after the referee walked off, having received a barrage of verbal abuse from the sidelines.

Scores are not recorded at under-11 games.

Advertisement

Kerry Coiste na nÓg, the body in charge of underage GAA games in Kerry, has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that it has received the referee’s report from the match in question.

The Coiste na nÓg’s Competition Controls Committee says it will deal with the matter accordingly as soon as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus