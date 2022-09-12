Kerry GAA body awaiting report from under-11 game allegedly abandoned due to abuse of referee

Kerry’s Coiste na nÓg is awaiting a report from an underage hurling game which was allegedly abandoned after the referee walked off due to verbal abuse.

The under-11 hurling match, between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff last Wednesday evening, was allegedly abandoned after 10 minutes by the referee, after he received a barrage of verbal abuse from the sidelines.

Scores are not recorded at under-11 level in Kerry.

The referee’s report, which is expected to be filed today, will be the starting point if an investigation into the alleged incident by Kerry Coiste na nÓg’s Competition Controls Committee is to take place.

Kerry Coiste na Óg runs underage GAA games in the county.

Sports Editor with the Irish Examiner, Tony Leen, says this is being watched closely because of the impact it could have on the future of the game.