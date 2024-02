A Kerry footballer is gearing up to conquer Camino de Santigo.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Mahony is undertaking this challenge to raise funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY Ireland).

CRY Ireland helps those impacted by Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) and those living with inherited cardiac conditions.

Advertisement

People are encouraged to join The Camino For CRY fundraiser, which will kick off on September 6th.