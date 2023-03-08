Kerry fishing and marine tourism communities concerned about proposed off-shore floating turbines

Fishing and marine tourism communities in Kerry are concerned about proposed off-shore floating turbines.

That’s according to Sinn Féin representative for West Kerry and fisherman Robert Brosnan.

He was speaking following public meetings between the ESB and local communities regarding these off-shore windfarms.

Robert Brosnan says there are concerns for wildlife and the impact the turbines will have on the areas that fishing can take place, despite being told there won’t be exclusion zones.

Mr Brosnan says these concerns are due to the scale of the proposed windfarms: