Anyone in Kerry who holds a firearm, is being reminded this week that their licence is up for renewal.

The reminder comes from the Gardaí in Tralee, who say anyone who has yet to pay or submit their renewal, should do so at their local post office.

Failure to do so, could result in the firearm being seized if it's found to be unlicensed.

Any queries can be made to the Firearms Office on (066)71 02352 or by emailing [email protected].