Kerry Fire Service urged people to take steps to minimise fire risks at home

The Kerry Fire Service is urging people to take practical measures to ensure fires don’t break out in their homes this Christmas.

Calls to domestic house fires tend to increase over the festive season.

Open fires and candles are serious fire hazards, particularly when they are located near decorations.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell says there are LED alternatives for candles if people want to avoid naked flames.

He outlines steps people can take to reduce the risk of fires:

The Kerry Fire Service is also urging people to have an escape plan, in case a fire breaks out at home this Christmas.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell says everyone, including visitors, should be briefed on the plan: