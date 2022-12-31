Advertisement
News

Kerry Fire Service urged people to take steps to minimise fire risks at home

Dec 31, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fire Service urged people to take steps to minimise fire risks at home Kerry Fire Service urged people to take steps to minimise fire risks at home
Share this article

The Kerry Fire Service is urging people to take practical measures to ensure fires don’t break out in their homes this Christmas.

Calls to domestic house fires tend to increase over the festive season.

Open fires and candles are serious fire hazards, particularly when they are located near decorations.

Advertisement

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell says there are LED alternatives for candles if people want to avoid naked flames.

He outlines steps people can take to reduce the risk of fires:

Advertisement

 

The Kerry Fire Service is also urging people to have an escape plan, in case a fire breaks out at home this Christmas.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell says everyone, including visitors, should be briefed on the plan:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus