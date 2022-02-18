Advertisement
News

Kerry Fire Service unhappy at council change of protocol during red weather warnings

Feb 18, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fire Service unhappy at council change of protocol during red weather warnings Kerry Fire Service unhappy at council change of protocol during red weather warnings
Share this article

Kerry Fire Service staff are very unhappy at the change of protocol during red weather warnings, which was issued by Kerry County Council.

That's according to a Labour Party representative Ben Slimm.

Last night the council sent a notice to fire crews, stating they were not bringing any crews into stations on standby.

Advertisement

The email also states that crews who attend the fire station without permission won't be paid and disciplinary action may be considered.

Ben Slimm says this put fire crew at risk if there was an emergency, as they'd have had to travel from home to get to the station during a red alert; they'd usually be on standby at the station during such events.

He wants to know why the council made this change at such short notice:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus