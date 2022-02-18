Kerry Fire Service unhappy at council change of protocol during red weather warnings

Kerry Fire Service staff are very unhappy at the change of protocol during red weather warnings, which was issued by Kerry County Council.

That's according to a Labour Party representative Ben Slimm.

Last night the council sent a notice to fire crews, stating they were not bringing any crews into stations on standby.

Advertisement

The email also states that crews who attend the fire station without permission won't be paid and disciplinary action may be considered.

Ben Slimm says this put fire crew at risk if there was an emergency, as they'd have had to travel from home to get to the station during a red alert; they'd usually be on standby at the station during such events.

He wants to know why the council made this change at such short notice: