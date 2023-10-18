Kerry Fire Service to get two new fire appliances

The Kerry Fire Service is to get two new fire appliances.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien announced almost €21 million (€20.8 million) for the provision of 40 new Class B fire appliances across the country.

Class B fire appliances are the first appliances mobilised to all incidents; they generally carry 1,800 litres of water, have a main pump built in and carry a range of equipment including hoses, ladders and breathing and cutting equipment.

Funding has been allocated to Kerry County Council for two new appliances.