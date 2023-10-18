Advertisement
Kerry Fire Service to get two new fire appliances

Oct 18, 2023 13:25 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Fire Service is to get two new fire appliances.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien announced almost €21 million (€20.8 million) for the provision of 40 new Class B fire appliances across the country.

Class B fire appliances are the first appliances mobilised to all incidents; they generally carry 1,800 litres of water, have a main pump built in and carry a range of equipment including hoses, ladders and breathing and cutting equipment.

Funding has been allocated to Kerry County Council for two new appliances.

