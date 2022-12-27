Kerry Fire Service responded to over 1,100 incidents this year

The Kerry Fire Service responded to over 1,100 incidents in 2022.

That’s a slight increase when compared to last year, when the service responded to 1,087 incidents.

This year the Kerry Fire Service responded to 1,105 incidents around the county.

The number of road traffic collisions the fire service attended rose by 36%; they attended 189 up to mid-December this year, compared to 139 in 2021.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kerry Maurice O’Connell says this is more reflective of pre-pandemic figures, adding there was more traffic on the road this year and they’d been expecting such an increase.

The number of gorse fires this year dropped by 45%; there were 115 such incidents this year, compared to 208 last year.

Instances of chimney fires also decreased by 18% this year.