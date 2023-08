A Kerry Fine Gael politician is calling for inheritance tax thresholds to be increased.

Ballylongford councillor Michael Foley says when people who inherit have to pay tax on that, it amounts to double taxation.

He says people should be able to inherit properties or cash or other items, and be able to do what they want with them.

Advertisement

He feels the inheritance tax thresholds should be increased in the budget, so that people don’t have to pay as much tax when they inherit.

Â

Advertisement

Â